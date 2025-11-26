Partners November 26, 2025
Hollywood’s Hot Pick of the Month! Elf on the Shelf
Christmas traditions are the best part of the holiday season! What’s one of the most fun and creative traditions for the kids in your life? It’s Elf on the Shelf, of course! Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Halle Berry to Victoria Beckham have gotten in on the Elf on the Shelf action, and have posted their festive scenes with their family elves.
With Christmas right around the corner, don’t miss out on this jolly tradition - get your Elf on the Shelf in time for the holidays!
Please note that some products above are affiliate links. We may receive a commission, at no extra cost to you, if you click through our links and make a purchase from one of our partners.