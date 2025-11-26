Guy Fieri Reveals His Quad Muscle ‘Exploded’ in Horrific Accident

Guy Fieri recently suffered a horrific injury!

The celebrity chef shared with Fox Digital that he was filming “Flavor Town Food Fight” when he “slipped down some steps.”

Fieri explained, “One foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold. So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he's never seen — you know, in 20 years — he hasn't seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half.”

Guy quipped, “Yeah, it sucked.”

He went on, "You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded.”

The TV talent said doctors performed a surgery so his muscles didn’t “recede.”

Guy said they were “right in the middle of filming” his Food Network show with “all the chefs and 125 people on set.”

While Fieri was rushed into surgery, production had to “pivot through it” and use some “creative filming techniques.”

Guy, who owns a ranch in Northern California, said, :I'm up here at the ranch, where it's always about hiking and outdoors, and you know, beautiful,” saying being off his feet is putting a “damper” on things.

The star expects to be off his feet, using a wheelchair and crutches, for eight weeks.

This Thanksgiving his son Ryder, 19, will be taking his place in the kitchen.