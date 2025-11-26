‘Criminal Minds’ Co-Stars Zach Gilford & Liana Liberato Are Dating

Getty Images

“Criminal Minds” co-stars Zach Gilford, 43, and Liana Liberato, 30, are an item!

A rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly after they were spotted together at the People and InStyle’s Drive-By Party last week.

An insider told the outlet, “They were both invited. It’s the first event they have been at together.”

According to the source, the romance is “fairly new,” adding, “They started dating after they worked together.”

In 2024, the two met while working on “Criminal Minds” Season 17.

The dating news comes seven months after Zach filed for divorce from wife Kiele Sanchez after 12 years of marriage.

In court docs, Gilford cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Zach also worked with Kiele on “Criminal Minds.”

Last year, he opened up about the difficulties about working together, telling Us Weekly, “It’s harder because I don’t want to hold a gun to my wife’s head. It just happened to be that the nature of these scenes were pretty gross.”

He went on, “We’ve worked together several times and in very different situations. But there’s a theme on set when you are coworkers but also a married couple. It’s kind of trying to walk that tightrope.”