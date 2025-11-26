Bunnie Xo’s Thanksgiving Mission to Help Women Escaping Domestic Violence (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Thanksgiving is all about giving back, and that’s exactly what Bunnie Xo is doing!

Bunnie and her team are providing all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner and care packages for women in transitional housing, as they get a fresh start at the Mary Parrish Center.

She told “Extra,” "Thanksgiving is about giving back. And that's exactly what we're doing today."

It’s not just a one-day thing for Bunnie — it’s a mission. She’s helping women who are escaping abusive relationships, telling “Extra” that she knows first-hand just how hard it is to get out.

"Going through a situation personally around 2013 to 2016 with my own domestic violence relationship has just made this mission for myself even more of wanting to give back and wanting to be there for the women and the children that are going through this because I know how hard it is to get out.”

Happily married now to country star Jelly Roll, Bunnie herself was lucky to get out of a past abusive relationship.

She shared a photo of herself with a black eye from that dark period of her life, a chapter she documents in her new book “Stripped Down.”

Bunnie explained, "I shared that photo in hopes that women could see like, ‘Okay, she's been where I'm at and she gets it.' I want somebody that I can relate to, and I hope that these women know that I have been exactly where they are and I just want to lift them up and just make them feel so good and loved and know that they're doing the right thing.”

She added, "I just want them to keep going. Don’t ever look back. Smash the rearview mirror."

“Extra” also spoke with Mary Parrish executive director Mary Catherine, who shared, "We provide housing and support services to survivors of interpersonal violence. So that is domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking, and human trafficking.”

She said of Thanksgiving fixings from Bunnie and her team, "The holidays can be really hard especially for survivors. And so just to have some time to be excited, to feel just kind of quote unquote normal and to feel some joy."

Bunnie also surprised an emotional Mary Catherine with a $25,000 donation, telling her, "I want to be as involved with this community as possible."