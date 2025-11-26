Celebrity News November 26, 2025
Benny Blanco’s Mom Barricaded Herself in Bathroom During Scary Home Robbery (Report)
Benny Blanco’s mother Sandra Levin was reportedly the victim of a robbery on Monday.
ABC 7 reports Levin was home alone when intruders in dark clothing and masks broke a sliding glass door to gain entry to the two-story home in Studio City, California.
When she heard the break in, Sandra reportedly barricaded herself in a bathroom and called 911.
KTLA says the intruders left when they realized someone was home.
The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC 7 that officers arrived by 9:15 p.m., but the burglars were gone.
Police told the local news outlet that the thieves ransacked multiple rooms, but it is unknown what was stolen.
ABC 7 stated that police did not identify Levin, saying she was identified by neighbors and through property records. Law enforcement sources also told NBC 4 that the victim was Levin.
According to neighbors, Levin’s home has been hit multiple times.
Sandra shares Benny and his brother Jeremy with ex-husband Andrew Levin. She is also mother-in-law to Selena Gomez.
Benny told People magazine in 2024 that his mom is his “best friend."
"Every Sunday we go to the farmer's market,” he shared. "I cook her lunch, we swim, we gossip about stuff."