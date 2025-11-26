Getty Images

Benny Blanco’s mother Sandra Levin was reportedly the victim of a robbery on Monday.

ABC 7 reports Levin was home alone when intruders in dark clothing and masks broke a sliding glass door to gain entry to the two-story home in Studio City, California.

When she heard the break in, Sandra reportedly barricaded herself in a bathroom and called 911.

KTLA says the intruders left when they realized someone was home.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC 7 that officers arrived by 9:15 p.m., but the burglars were gone.

Police told the local news outlet that the thieves ransacked multiple rooms, but it is unknown what was stolen.

ABC 7 stated that police did not identify Levin, saying she was identified by neighbors and through property records. Law enforcement sources also told NBC 4 that the victim was Levin.

According to neighbors, Levin’s home has been hit multiple times.

Sandra shares Benny and his brother Jeremy with ex-husband Andrew Levin. She is also mother-in-law to Selena Gomez.

Benny told People magazine in 2024 that his mom is his “best friend."