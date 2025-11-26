50 Cent’s New Diddy Documentary is ‘Very Balanced, Not a Hit Piece’: Source

Getty Images

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is set to drop a new four-part Netflix documentary about disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Could the docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” be the latest salvo in 50’s long-running war with Diddy?

Though Diddy and 50 have been beefing for years, a source tells “Extra” that the doc covers Diddy’s life from childhood to present and is “very balanced, not a hit piece.”

50 announced the project last year, tweeting, “I been telling y’all about all this weird shit, I don’t do NO puffy party’s. you didn’t believe me but I bet you believe me now!”

50 Cent and Diddy have been feuding ever since 50 dropped the 2006 diss track “The Bomb,” alleging Combs was involved in the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G. Combs has denied the accusation.

50 Cent has been vocal about Diddy over the years, but has defended his attacks.

Last year, he told People magazine, “Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years."

He continued, “Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, ‘Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’”