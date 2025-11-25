‘The Bachelor’ Alum Hannah Ann Sluss & Jake Funk Welcome First Child

Instagram

“The Bachelor” alum Hannah Ann Sluss is now a mom!

On Tuesday, Sluss broke the news that she welcomed her first child with NFL player Jake Funk.

She shared the first photos of their baby boy on Instagram, revealing that his name is Lucas James.

Hannah wrote, “His name lived in our hearts long before we ever met him. Lucas was chosen in Cabo San Lucas, the place where we got engaged. 🤍 James is for Jake’s dad—a piece of him now gets to live on through our son🕊️.”

She added, “Lucas James, you are a dream come true. We’ll cheer you on for the rest of our lives. We love you, big boy!!”

Hannah also shared that Lucas was born on November 20.

Hannah announced her pregnancy in June.

At the time, she told People magazine, “We found out we were expecting during a trip to Dubai. It was such an unexpected and joyful surprise! A moment we'll always treasure. I will be sharing Jake's reaction video soon, it was so funny!"

Hannah and Jake tied the knot in June 2023.