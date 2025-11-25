Set-Jetting! The Hot New Travel Trend Inspired by Your Favorite TV Shows & Movies

We’ve got the scoop on “set-jetting,” the hot new travel trend drawing fans to the locations and sets of their favorite shows and movies.

“Extra” caught up with Travelmation’s Adam Duckworth, who says set-jetting really took off with “The White Lotus.”

He explained, “‘The White Lotus’ was filmed in Maui and then Sicily, and then Season 3 was in Thailand. People were like, ‘I have to go to these properties and experience that.'”

Next season is France, so get ready to break out those berets!

Meanwhile, “Stranger Things” fans won’t be heading to Hawkins, Indiana, where the show takes place. They need to jet to Atlanta instead.

Duckworth pointed out the show films at Trilith Studios, and fans can even rent the Airbnb used for the exterior shots of the Byers house!

And there is no better way to celebrate the “Gilmore Girls” 25th anniversary than booking the Warner Brothers Studio Tour in Burbank, California.

Andrew says, “You can see things like Lorelai’s house, like Luke’s Diner, and the inn that [Lorelai] helped create and manage along the way.”

The hit Netflix series “House of Guinness” chronicles the family’s journey to create their famous Irish brewery in 1800s Dublin.

Duckworth says, “Hold on to your pint, because Dublin today looks nothing like Dublin in the 1800s. So, this is actually filmed on a lot in England... Liverpool and Manchester.”

If you want to set-jet to “The Bachelor" in 2026, there is only one place to do it — and that is on the Bachelor Cruise.