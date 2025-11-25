Richard Branson Announces Wife Joan Templeman Death at 80: ‘Heartbroken’

Sir Richard Branson’s wife of more than 30 years, Joan Templeman, has died at 80.

Branson, 75, shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away."

He continued, "She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world."

He closed the message, "Love you forever, Joan x.”

The couple wed on their Necker Island in 1989, and shared Holly, 44 and Sam, 30. People magazine reports they also had a baby named Clare Sarah, who passed away at 4 days old.

In 2020, Richard opened up about his relationship with Joan on his Virgin.com blog.

He explained he first met her at the Manor, Virgin Records' residential recording studio, in 1976 during his early days at the record company. At the time, she worked nearby at an antiques store.

Branson wrote, “I often make up my mind about someone within 30 seconds of meeting them, and I fell for Joan almost from the moment I saw her. Joan was a down-to-earth Scottish lady and I quickly realised she wouldn’t be impressed by my usual antics.”

He went on to add, "I owe a lot to Joan. She’s my wife of 30 years, partner of 44 years, the mother of our two wonderful children and my constant rock. Joan has always been a steady source of wisdom and has played no small part in some of my better life decisions. In fact, I owe Necker Island to Joan.”

Branson revealed, "Two years after we had first met, I wanted to show Joan a grand gesture of affection. Upon hearing about a beautiful island in the British Virgin Islands up for sale, I called the people selling it to inquire. We were still in the early days of Virgin Records and I definitely did not have the cash to buy it — but try telling that to a fool in love! The realtor offered me a trip to see the island. Before we knew it, Joan and I were high in the sky, looking down over our future home. It was the second time I experienced love at first sight.“

Eventually, they bought the island and got married there years later. Fast-forward to decades later, and their children married their spouses there, too.