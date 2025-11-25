Oscar De La Hoya & Ex Millie Corretjer Settle Divorce

Getty Images

More than two years after he filed for divorce, Oscar De La Hoya has reached a settlement with Milagros “Millie” Corretjer.

As revealed in court docs obtained by TMZ, Oscar and Millie have come to terms, and are just waiting for the judge to sign off on it.

While the terms are being kept confidential, Oscar checked the box waiving his right to spousal support.

He also indicated that Millie will be paid based on their settlement.

According to the docs, their property and child support has also been ironed out. They have two minor children.

In early 2023, De La Hoya fileld for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

At the time, Oscar asked for joint custody of their three children, but he was willing to give her physical custody if he can have visitation rights.

In the filing, De La Hoya was open to paying spousal support, as well as her lawyer fees.

In terms of their assets and properties, the document stated, “The parties have not yet determined the exact nature and extent of their separate property assets and debts, and will seek leave to amend this Petition once same has been fully and finally ascertained.”

The pair, who got married in 2001, were living separately for several years before his divorce filing.