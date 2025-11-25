Getty Images

Nicole Kidman is giving a rare update on how she’s feeling amid her divorce from Keith Urban.

Kidman and Ariana Grande sat down for a candid conversation for Interview magazine, where Ariana asked her, “How are you?”

Kidman told her, “I’m hanging in there.”

The interview took place October 19, just weeks after Nicole filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage.

Nicole also opened up about filming the “Practical Magic” sequel over the summer, which would have been a few weeks before her split news broke.

The actress called it “so fun” working with Sandra Bullock, Joey King and Maisie Williams, adding, "I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved. It was just very, very safe."

Days ago, Keith made his first post-split award-show appearance at the 59th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville.