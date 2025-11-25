Getty Images

We’re breaking down new details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans!

The couple will reportedly say “I do” at Taylor’s oceanside Rhode Island mansion.

They were initially considering getting married in Italy but decided they’d have more options at home.

Security will obviously be a top priority!

The Sun U.S. claims that the couple are ready to spend $1.2 million on the landscaping and security to prevent prying eyes from helicopters and drones.

The guest list will be star-studded, and we already know two celeb bridesmaids!

It has been reported that Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are part of the bridal party.

“Extra” recently spoke with celebrity wedding planner Colin Cowie, who isn’t working on Taylor and Travis’ wedding, but worked on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Georgia wedding years ago.

He said, “The first thing we do when we plan a very high-profile celebrity wedding, nobody knows the name of the couple. Nobody at all. We provide a pseudonym for them. Every single person working on the job would sign an NDA.”

Colin predicts that Taylor and Travis will have “at least a three-day affair.”

“Extra” also spoke with fashion designer Pamella Roland, who shared her predictions on Taylor’s wedding dress.