Instagram

James Van Der Beek was all smiles in a new Instagram video, as his wife Kimberly wrote in the comments he’s “bouncing back” amid his colorectal cancer battle.

On Monday, Van Der Beek shared a video of himself tossing around a football in a replica jersey from his 1999 hit movie “Varsity Blues.”

In the caption he wrote, "By popular demand! My favorite jersey. Maybe it was all fun plays we got run in the football sequences for the away games… but I always loved putting on the varsity whites."

He continued, "Last year when I released the Blues jersey, I was blown away by the love and support I received from all of you. It has meant more than I can ever express."

James called signing the jerseys for fans a “magical full-circle moment.”

The actor went on, "Thank you — for the love, the prayers, the support, and for making this jersey mean something far bigger than a movie. Endlessly grateful for all of you.”

Proceeds from the jersey will go toward his treatment costs and supporting other families “walking the same path.” Learn more here.

When Kimberly took to the comments, she wrote, "You're a wizard. Bouncing back baby!! 😍😍😍"

James’ jersey sale comes about two months after his “Dawson’s Creek” castmates teamed up to raise cash for F Cancer in light of his stage 3 cancer diagnosis.

The stars reunited at Richard Rodgers Theatre in NYC for a reading of the show’s first episode, but Van Der Beek was unable to attend because of a stomach virus.

Instead, Kimberly and his kids attended, and James appeared via video, sharing a message to everyone involved.

He said, "Thank you for coming. It's just absolutely humbling just how much you did for this night, and I just want to say thank you. Thank you to every single person here."