‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34 Crowns a Winner!

“Dancing with the Stars” just crowned a winner!

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson took home the Season 34 Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday night.

Once their names were called, Robert got emotional, saying, "My sister said it best: Thank you for changing my life!"

Robert was referencing his sister Bindi Irwin, who won the Mirrorball Trophy in 2015.

Witney showed some love for Robert, saying, "I'm so grateful for Robert. Honestly, I already feel like I won with him as my friend, and I can't thank you enough."

The pair had some tough competition going into the finale, including Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy; Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach; Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten; and Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa.

During the three-hour season finale, each couple performed an instant dance challenge, a dance chosen by the judges, and a freestyle dance.

After performing his freestyle, Robert thanked America and expressed that he wanted to make his late father Steve Irwin proud. He said, "I wish he could see it, I really wish he could be here."

In response to the performance, judge Bruno Tonioli acknowledged Robert's dad, saying, "He sees you."

Bruno added, "What he's gonna say is, 'Mate that was a solid-gold 24-karat performance.'"

Alix came in second, scoring perfect 10s on all three of her performances!

Following her freestyle routine, Derek Hough praised Alix's dancing, saying, "Alix, you are an absolute superstar. That felt like a tango-fusion arena-tour performance. You're a superstar, really."

Carrie Ann Inaba commented, "I'm just really touched by you. You deliver the most exquisite dancing every time. I think you are fabulous and I want to see what you do next!"

Jordan, who took third place, even brought a special guest for her freestyle!

Jordan's freestyle song was “Motivation” by Normani, so the Olympian had the singer join her on the dance floor.

Carrie Ann called it the best freestyle she's seen in 20 years.