Tara Reid Recently Hospitalized After Alleged Drugging

Getty

"American Pie" star Tara Reid was taken to the hospital in Chicago on Sunday.

Reid claims that she was drugged at her hotel bar.

In a statement, her rep told People magazine, “Tara Reid has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with. She is cooperating fully with the investigation. Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time. She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone. She will not be making further comments at this stage.”

In video obtained by TMZ, Reid was taken to an ambulance via stretcher from a hotel lobby.

A spokesperson for Rosemont Public Safety confirmed to People magazine that a dispatch call was received from a Chicago hotel for a “sick person.”

A source close to Reid told Us Weekly that the actress “took a couple [of] sips and the next thing she remembered was waking up in the hospital.”

They added, “She’s really freaked out by the whole thing.”