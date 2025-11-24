Kevin Spacey Clarifies He’s Not Homeless, Thanks Fans for Support

Getty Images

Kevin Spacey is setting the record straight on his housing situation, after recent headlines he’s “homeless."

Spacey, who has faced multiple legal battles in recent years, recently spoke to The Telegraph, saying, “I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.”

The publication used the angle in the headline, saying he was “homeless.”

Afterward, he took to X to clarify he is not unhoused.

"I feel the need to respond," he explained. "Not to the press, but to the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days offering me a place to stay, or have just asked if I'm okay. And to all of you, let me first say that I am truly touched by your generosity, full stop.”

Spacey insisted, “It would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am indeed homeless in the [literal] sense."

He went on, "I've been working nearly nonstop this entire year, and for that I have so much to be grateful for. And there are many people, as we all know, who are indeed actually living on the streets, or in their cars, or in terrible financial situations, and my heart goes out to them. But it is clear from the article itself that I am not one of them, nor was I attempting to say that I was.”

He criticized The Telegraph for their “misleading headline.”

Spacey closed by telling followers, "Thank you for just paying attention for a few minutes, and for indulging me, and for all the kindness that you've shown me."

The actor's career and finances took a hit after allegations were made against him in the U.K. and U.S. In 2023, Spacey was acquitted of multiple sexual assault charges in a high-profile U.K. case. The year before, he was found not liable in a sexual assault case brought by Anthony Rapp. Spacey has denied any wrongdoing.

In June 2024, Kevin opened up to Piers Morgan about his finances, revealing at the time his debt was “considerable” and in the “many millions.”

When Piers asked where Spacey is living, Kevin got choked up, answering, “Well, it's funny you asked that question, because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore, is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction.”

Kevin said he’s losing his home “because I can't pay the bills that I owe.”

Morgan asked if he was facing bankruptcy, and the Oscar winner replied, “It's been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file, but we've managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today.”