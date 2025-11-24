Jimmy Cliff, Reggae Icon, Dies at 81

Getty Images

Reggae icon Jimmy Cliff, who helped bring the music of Jamaica to international music lovers, died Monday at 81.

His family confirmed on Instagram he had died after suffering a seizure followed by pneumonia.

His wife wrote, "I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love... Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times... See you and we see you Legend."

Among his many accomplishments, he was known for starring in the classic reggae film "The Harder They Come" (1972). Both the movie and its soundtrack were worldwide sensations, putting reggae on the map and becoming significant pop cultural milestones in Jamaican history.

He enjoyed Top 40 singles in the U.S. with both "Wonderful World, Beautiful People" (1969) and "I Can See Clearly Now" from the 1993 film "Cool Runnings."

Cliff's other big soundtrack success was "Shelter of Your Love," which appeared in the 1988 Tom Cruise blockbuster "Cocktail."

He reimagined many songs, making them his own, including "Hakuna Matata" and "Wild World."

For his long career, he was awarded the Order of Merit by his homeland and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Born July 30, 1944, in Saint James, he was a musical child who always envisioned a lifelong career in the arts. At 17, he had local success with the single "Hurricane Hattie."

His bow on the international stage came via his album "Hard Road to Travel" (1969), considered a blueprint for later reggae acts.

He appeared on "Saturday Night Live's" Season 1, and his song "Trapped" was covered by Bruce Springsteen on the phenomenally popular charity album "We Are the World" in 1984.

He was also a part of the anti-apartheid track "Sun City" (1985) the same year his "Cliff Hanger" won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

As Cliff aged and the more he performed, the more his legend grew. By 2022, he had released nearly 30 studio albums, the highest-charting of which was his 2012 "Rebirth," which earned him his second Grammy.