“The Running Man” star Glen Powell has everyone talking about his love life!

Powell was recently spotted dancing with a pretty blonde at a bar in Austin, Texas, in a video posted on TikTok.

Fans have now identified the woman in the video as “Landman” star Michelle Randolph.

For the outing, Powell kept it casual with a collared shirt, blue jeans, and a black cap, while Randolph wore a denim top, shorts, and cowboy boots.

The sighting comes a week after Randolph showed her support for Powell at his “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

They stood next to each other in a group pic, which also included Powell’s former roommate Chord Overstreet. The pic was posted on X.

Powell previously dated Gigi Paris, but they split while he was filming his hit movie “Anyone But You.” At the time of the breakup, rumors were swirling about him and his co-star Sydney Sweeney.