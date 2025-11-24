Eric Dane’s Powerful ‘Brilliant Minds’ Role as Firefighter Battling ALS

NBC

On tonight’s powerful episode of “Brilliant Minds,” Eric Dane guest stars as a firefighter with ALS, the same debilitating condition he’s battling in real life.

His character struggles to tell his loved ones about his diagnosis, and turns to Zachary Quinto’s Dr. Oliver Wolf for help.

“Extra” spoke with Zachary, who said of Eric, “Obviously, the circumstances around his situation are really tragic. We wanted to create a space where he felt supported, he felt safe, but he also felt empowered.”

Quinto went on, "The way that he is sharing this journey with people, both personally and creatively, I think is incredibly inspiring and will make a difference in a lot of people's lives.”

Dane previously told “Extra” that he surprised himself by being so vocal about his battle.

He shared, "I would have thought that I would have been kind of the hide under the sheets kind of person, but that's not been the case.”

Dane also gushed about having the support of family and friends, saying, "It means everything. I have never experienced such an outpouring of love and support that I have over the past couple months. It's been beautiful."