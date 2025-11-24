Getty Images

New video has surfaced of Sean “Diddy” Combs serving time at Fort Dix Federal Institute in New Jersey.

TMZ posted the video, revealing the disgraced music mogul is nearly unrecognizable with gray hair and a gray beard.

Diddy can be seen at the chapel where he works in the media library distributing religious materials to inmates.

At first, he’s bundled up in a blue coat, scarf, and tan winter hat. He removes his coat as if he’s ready to start his shift amid other inmates in the library.

The video then cuts to him with his jacket back on, appearing to be done with his shift.

The footage ends with, Combs walking down a hallway in gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt with no hat, revealing his gray hair.

In July, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.