“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Lindsay Arnold, 31, is having another baby!

On Monday, Arnold announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Sam Cusick.

Along with some family photos, which included their two daughters Sage, 5, and June, 2, she wrote on Instagram, “BABY CUSICK #3 IS ON THE WAY✨✨. We could not feel more blessed, grateful, and excited.”

Lindsay added, “We love you so much already baby and we can’t wait to meet you!!”

The photos showed the family taking turns with the sonogram.

In response to the post, the “DWTS” family, including dancer Pasha Pashkov wrote, “Omg the bestest of news🙌🙌🙌.”

Jenna Johnson commented, “CONGRATULATIONS to my fav family!!!!!! Love you guys ✨💘.”

In 2023, Lindsay took a step back from “Dancing with the Stars.”

At the time, she explained on TikTok, “I’ve been thinking very heavily about it. And ultimately, this season is not going to work out for me and my family.”

She noted, “I know that’s not the answer that probably some of you want to hear, but at the end of the day, it’s what’s best for me and my family.”