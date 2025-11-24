Getty Images

Two years after their split, Corey Feldman and his ex, Courtney Anne Mitchell, have reached a “global settlement” on their divorce.

Last week, the news was announced by a judge at a settlement conference.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Corey said, “I’m glad that the most painful part of this is finally behind us. I pray for everyone involved that we can move on with our lives and heal.”

He went on, “Please respect my wishes for privacy regarding this matter moving forward, as I have a very full slate of exciting things in the works for next year, and that’s where my focus needs to be.”

The two ironed things out after Courtney requested an increase in her spousal support, which was $3,500 per month.

Earlier this month, Courtney filed court papers asking for the support to be increased to $7,337 per month, $16,712 in retroactive payment, as well as $15,000 to pay her attorney's fees.

Mitchell also requested $42,409 in community assets since they reportedly had almost $85,000 in a bank account.

At the time, Corey’s publicist told the outlet, “I can say these requests are unexpected and excessive. Corey has continued to financially support Courtney for years. He has maintained her health insurance since the day she left.”

She went on, “Corey has always worked incredibly hard for everything he has, and he hopes that everyone in his life chooses to build their own success rather than relying on his.”

At least, Corey and Courtney were able to hash things out though!

In 2023, Feldman announced their split after seven years of marriage.

The “Goonies” star confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement that said, “It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together."

“We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads.”

Feldman added, “Due to Courtney’s health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it’s not in her best interest to continue on [their current tour] Love Retours 23 at this time. On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery. We don’t know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere.”