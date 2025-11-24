Beyoncé Takes 200 Mph Ride with Lewis Hamilton at F1!

Getty Images

Beyoncé ruled the racetrack on Saturday at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas.

In a video posted on X, race car driver Lewis Hamilton is seen taking the singer on a hot lap around the track, hitting 200 miles per hour!

Bey cheers and claps during the ride, but at one point confesses, “I’m sweating.”

He later tells her, “I think we hit 200 [mph] down that street. That was crazy.” The Grammy winner looks stunned by the news.

Beyoncé wasn’t the only one getting a hot lap that day. Her husband Jay-Z was all smiles as he rode shotgun for his own ride.

Meanwhile, Bey was turning heads in two racy outfits on Saturday.

For the hot lap, she wore a busty red, white, and black leather racing outfit with aviators, before changing into a plunging bodysuit with micro shorts in a fiery red.

She draped a red jacket over her shoulders and donned red heels.