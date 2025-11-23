'Wicked: For Good' Shatters Box-Office Record in Opening Weekend

Getty Images

"Wicked: For Good" cast its spell on the weekend box office — and conjured up a new record in the process.

Variety reports the film was so popular it raked in $150M from 4,115 North American theaters. That was more than enough to top the $112.5M earned by first installment "Wicked" last year, meaning "Wicked: For Good" now holds the box office record for Broadway adaptations.

The film had the second-biggest opening of the year (behind "A Minecraft Movie," with $162M, ahead of "Lilo & Stitch," with $146M).

On top of its North American haul, "Wicked: For Good" earned $76M internationally, another record for a Broadway adaptation.