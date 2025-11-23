Jon Gosselin Weds Stephanie Lebo — Which of His 8 Kids Attended?

Instagram

Former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star Jon Gosselin has exchanged vows with Stephanie Lebo.

People magazine confirms the 48-year-old were wed Sunday in front of about 180 guests at the Barn at Silverstone in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Interestingly, among the guests were just two of his eight children — Hannah and Collin, both 21, who are two of the sextuplets. Collin was even a groomsman.

The couple was also joined by Lebo's daughter Juliana.

According to People, the bride, a former beautician, wore an Eddy K Tasha gown.

Gosselin proposed in November of last year.

He told People in April 2024 Lebo was "the one," saying "without a doubt" he would ask her to be his wife soon. He made good on that prediction!

"I'm with my girl, she really supports me," he said. She doesn't really want to be in the public eye, so she doesn't come to red carpet events and those kinds of things."

Gosselin was married to Kate Gosselin from 1999-2009, fathering eight children with her, one set of twins and then their famous sextuplets, all of whom appeared on "Jon & Kate Plus 8" on Discovery Health and then TLC.