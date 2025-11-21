'Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Charli Burnett Marries Corey Loftus

Instagram

Charli Burnett and Corey Loftus are married!

People magazine reports the “Vanderpump Rules” alum and her longtime boyfriend tied the knot in San Miguel de Allende, in Guanajuato, Mexico last week.

Charli shared the special reason they chose the location, telling the magazine, "My great-grandfather immigrated from that region, making it a deeply meaningful place for our family.”

The couple kicked off the festivities with a welcome party.

Burnett revealed, "Guests joined us for a traditional callejoneada, parading through town with donkeys, mariachis, and even piñatas of Corey Loftus and me. It was the perfect introduction to the magic of San Miguel.”

The wedding itself took place at Instituto Allende, a "heritage site in the heart of the city.”

Charli wore a strapless ivory corseted gown from KYHA Studios with a lace veil from ForLove Bridal as she walked down the aisle with red, white and pink flowers.

Loftus chose an ivory suit jacket, white shirt, black bowtie and black pants for the nuptials.

Burnett’s reception look was a minidress by Taylor Cox, made from her old beauty pageant dresses!

Charli and Corey have been together for eight years. He popped the question in November 2023 after six years of dating.