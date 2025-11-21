Tiffany Haddish Secretly Married? What Went Down on Her Girls' Trip to Africa!

Getty Images

She banked more than $100 million at the box office in her breakout movie “Girls Trip,” and now Tiffany Haddish is back to take another one with three of her real-life BFFs in the docuseries “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off."

“Extra” spoke with Tiffany and her friends Sparkle, Selena and Shermona about their month-long journey.

Haddish stressed, ‘It’s so important to find the people that you gel with, that you enjoy time with, that you feel safe with, and that’s not going to take it and turn it around on you.”

She went on, “And if they do turn it on you, they turning it around on you so you can heal.”

Tiffany is fulfilling a lifelong dream… but did she find love in Africa as well?

Haddish is keeping that ceremony a mystery for now, but she quipped, “It was a beautiful experience. It was so awesome to see my girls get all dressed up, to get custom dresses made for all of us and to make a commitment like that and be able to maintain it.”

The girls’ trip was a long time coming! Haddish commented, “I’ve been talking about this for years with my girls… ‘We’re going to Africa, we gonna do this. We’re gonna see the whole wide world.’”

The trip was part exploration. Tiffany said, “We had a safe word if we wanted something to stop that we would say, but we never used it.”