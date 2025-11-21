Rumer Willis Breaks Down in Tears Over Struggles as a Single Mom

Instagram

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis posted an emotional video about the struggles of being a single mom.

Willis, who shares 2-year-old daughter Louetta with her ex-boyfriend Derek Thomas, wrote text over a video that read, “Just had a good cry in the woods… some days being a single mom is hard. She is not hard (ever) but some days doing everything alone can be."

Willis added in the caption, “Wow, and I just realized I have food in my teeth…really winning today.”

Afterward, she answered questions during an Ask Me Anything session.

One fan asked about advice for single moms. She replied, “You’re doing a great job. Give yourself some grace and in the moments where you feel overwhelmed or you don’t have so much patience as you want or you just wish you had five minutes alone or whatever it is that you are feeling just remember that you are doing a really great job and that your child or children are so lucky to have you and you are probably doing a lot better than you think you are.”

Another person asked, “Why do [you] have [a] nanny with one child?”

Willis replied, “Even though your tone with this reads kind of aggressive or passive-aggressive, I should say, I do feel like it is important to answer this. I think that a lot of people have help in some way or another, whether that be from their mother-in-law, parents, daycare whatever it may be, and so I don’t think it is really good to shame anybody when you don’t know their situation.”

Rumer continued, "I don’t have a full-time nanny. What I do have is my nanny from when I was a little girl, Madison… She started with why family when I was 3 years old and now if I’m going on a trip, or doing a film or doing something like ‘Dancing with the Stars' she comes to help me out. Sometimes she’ll come to Idaho and hang out with me here for a week or two and help me out with Lou, and I don’t think there is anything wrong with that."

Pointing out her workload, Willis added, "I have three kind of full-time careers between singing, acting and my website, and Lou is in kind of a preschool-type thing, but that gives me about three hours in the day to get my work done and so sometimes I need a little extra support, especially as a single parent I think we have this deficit… Mothers in general, even if you do have a partner, we think we have to do it all by ourselves, and I think it is important to reach out and ask for support… I am so grateful to have someone like Madison."

