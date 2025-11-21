Getty Images

Jen Shah, 52, could be home for the holidays!

People magazine reports the Federal Bureau of Prisons approved an early release date of December 10 for the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star

In January 2023, a judge handed down a six-and-a-half-year sentence for Shah, who was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

People reports she apologized at her sentencing, saying, "I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution."

She began serving time that February, but had her sentence reduced multiple times since then.

Now, her manager Chris Giovanni tells People, “Everyone's very grateful for the BOP's decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays. It’s a gift she doesn't take for granted.”

Giovanni continued, “Jen's in a really positive, hopeful place mentally. She’s done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before. Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life. She understands the seriousness of the mistakes she made and is excited to put this chapter behind her so that she can show everyone the woman she's worked hard to become.”

Shah was in custody at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas where other high-profile inmates included Elizabeth Holmes and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Extra spoke with Jen’s co-star Meredith Marks in 2024, who gave an update on how Shah was doing.

Marks said she had contact with Jen's husband Sharrieff and her manager, saying, Jen seemed to be "doing pretty well” given the circumstances.

Meredith elaborated, “She’s found her footing there… I’ve heard that she’s like doing fitness classes and at some point was doing some makeup stuff. She’s finding something to do to fill the time because it's a lot of time on your hands.”