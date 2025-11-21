Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker are calling it quits after 11 years of marriage.

On Friday, Kandi announced their separation. She told People magazine, “After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

Burruss added, “I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”

It is unclear if Kandi and Todd have a prenup in place, but child custody could get complicated since they share two minor kids: son Ace, 9, and daughter Blaze, 5.

The couple met In 2011 while filming “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 4. Two years later, Todd popped the question.