Porsha Williams Plane Incident Update: FBI Won’t Be Investigating

Less than a week after her in-flight incident, Porsha Williams won’t be facing any legal troubles!

On Friday, Williams’ rep Joel Habachy provided an update on the case.

In a statement to “Extra,” they said, “We just received word from the United States Attorney’s Office that they have determined that ‘no crime has been committed,’ and that the FBI ‘will not pursue any further investigative actions regarding this matter.’

“While Ms. Williams is certainly pleased to have received this news today, we cannot say that we are surprised given that there was never a physical encounter and given that the allegations made against Ms. Williams by this unhinged passenger were blatantly false from the beginning,” he went on.

“Sadly, nothing can undo the unfortunate and damaging press frenzy that ensued as a result of these false allegations with many headlines that were downright defamatory. At a minimum, Ms. Williams is owed apologies by this passenger and by every publication that furthered the unsubstantiated storyline at Ms. Williams’ expense.”

Habachy ended his lengthy statement by saying, “Ms. Williams offers her sincere thanks to the many witnesses who took time from their schedules to come forward and provide statements to law enforcement and to the Agents who worked so hard to uncover the truth.”

Last weekend, Williams was involved in an incident on her flight home from BravoCon.

TMZ video shows Porsha being met by Atlanta police as she got off her flight.

At the time, her lawyers told “Extra” in a statement, "Ms. Williams was verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation. The passenger then proceeded to make false allegations that were in direct conflict with observations from several eyewitnesses.”

The statement continued, "As with any incident occurring aboard an aircraft, federal authorities are required to conduct an investigation involving all parties to determine what, if any, offenses occurred.”

The attorneys closed by saying, “Ms. Williams has every intention of cooperating with law enforcement to whatever extent necessary and remains confident that the passenger will be charged.”

According to the Atlanta Police Department officers were called to the Atlanta International Airport around 9:20 p.m. regarding a “dispute call."

Thanks to bodycam video, we were able to hear what Porsha told police at the airport.

In the footage, Porsha said, “I was on my phone and the volume was up on the phone and she turned to me out of nowhere and she said, ‘So you’re gonna make me listen to that the whole flight?”

That’s what Porsha said happened, but the other woman told a very different story, telling police she was “afraid for my life.”

The unidentified woman claimed, “The next thing I know, there was a fingernail so close to my eye that I thought I was going to be physically attacked.

“She takes her hand and goes like that and throws my phone and everybody sees the phone go down the end of the whole airplane,” the women alleged.

But as police were interviewing Porsha, other passengers from the plane came to her defense.