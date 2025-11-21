New Secrets from ‘Wicked: For Good’ as It Takes Over the Box Office!

Universal

Two epic films… 10 over-the-top worldwide premieres… and millions of fans celebrating!

“Wicked: For Good” is flying into theaters, putting its final spell on moviegoers, as it’s expected to bank $200 million worldwide this weekend.

"Extra” has been with leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo throughout their magical journey, and now we’re breaking down some behind-the-scenes secrets.

Ariana and Cynthia didn’t screen-test with each other for the movie. The first time they ever sang with each other was at director Jon Chu’s house!

The two sang the gut-wrenching “For Good.”

Ariana and Cynthia told “Extra” that when they shot the heartbreaking song for the movie, it wasn’t even scheduled!

Ariana said, “We actually shot ‘For Good’ on a weather cover day, which meant that we were supposed to be shooting outside at Munchkinland, but it was raining so we decided to come inside and do ‘For Good.’”