Movies November 21, 2025
New Secrets from ‘Wicked: For Good’ as It Takes Over the Box Office!
Two epic films… 10 over-the-top worldwide premieres… and millions of fans celebrating!
“Wicked: For Good” is flying into theaters, putting its final spell on moviegoers, as it’s expected to bank $200 million worldwide this weekend.
"Extra” has been with leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo throughout their magical journey, and now we’re breaking down some behind-the-scenes secrets.
Ariana and Cynthia didn’t screen-test with each other for the movie. The first time they ever sang with each other was at director Jon Chu’s house!
The two sang the gut-wrenching “For Good.”
Ariana and Cynthia told “Extra” that when they shot the heartbreaking song for the movie, it wasn’t even scheduled!
Ariana said, “We actually shot ‘For Good’ on a weather cover day, which meant that we were supposed to be shooting outside at Munchkinland, but it was raining so we decided to come inside and do ‘For Good.’”
Grande added, “Another fun thing about it is that different chunks of the song and the scene that follows happened weeks apart, bouncing back and forth.”