Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Wins Miss Universe After Major Drama Earlier This Month

Getty Images

Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch was named the 2025 Miss Universe as the pageant came to a close Friday night in Bangkok.

Bosch, wearing a gorgeous floor-length red gown, got emotional as she was crowned the winner.

Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh was first runner-up, followed by Miss Venezuela Stephany Abasali, Miss Philippines Ahtisa Manalo, and Miss Côte d'Ivoire Olivia Yacé.

Getty Images

Fatima’s win comes after she stood up to Nawat Itsaragrisil, an executive director of Miss Universe Organization, at the annual sashing ceremony earlier this month.

He berated her on a livestream video for not participating in a social media shoot for the organization, even calling her a “dummy” at one point.

When he asked why she was still standing up, she told him, “Because I have a voice. You are not respecting me as a woman.”

Itsaragrisil tried to have her removed by security, but she told him, “As women, you need to show respect for us. I’m here representing a country and it’s not my fault that you have problems with my organization.”

At that point Fatima and many other contestants walked out.

Afterward, Itsaragrisil gave a tearful public apology. According to People magazine, he said, "I had not [intended] to harm anyone because I respect all of you. I am so sorry it happened. First, I have to apologize to the delegates. If anyone was affected and not comfortable with what happened, I am so sorry."

Miss Universe president Raul Rocha also posted a speech on Instagram, stating, "I have restricted Nawat's participation in the events that are part of the 74th Miss Universe competition, limiting it as much as possible or eliminating it entirely."