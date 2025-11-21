Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Planning to Spend Holidays Together (Report)

Getty Images

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau might be spending a cozy little Christmas together.

In a major relationship step, a source tells People magazine they are “making plans for the holidays.”

The insider added that she is “looking forward” to closing out her global Lifetimes tour on December 7 in Abu Dhabi. The source added, "Without exaggeration, this year has been a whirlwind for her. She hasn't even had time to really think about her life after the tour.”

The singer will also be focusing on her 5-year-old daughter Daisy with ex Orlando Bloom.

"She's a single mom now and a lot of that is going to come into focus next year,” the insider explained.

While Katy has a lot on her plate, the source said, "Justin keeps making a big effort to see her and she's excited about it,” explaining that she "has a lot of fun with him.”

According to the insider he is "exactly what she needs right now.”

Previously, another source told People, "Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes. He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming and treats her with respect.”

The former Canadian Prime Minister and the pop singer were first spotted together in July and stepped out publicly together in October.

Katy was previously engaged to Orlando, but they announced their split in July, weeks before she was spotted with Justin for the first time.