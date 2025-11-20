Giveaways November 20, 2025
Win It! An American Cinematheque Gala Gift Bag
Michael B. Jordan is being honored this year at the American Cinematheque Gala on November 20. Enter for a chance to win this fabulous gift collection produced by Backstage Creations and given to the celebrity presenters at the benefit gala. An American Cinematheque Gift Bag filled with goodies and autographed by Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Mahershala Ali, Octavia Spencer and more will be auctioned to raise funds for American Cinematheque’s educational programming.
Enter below to win one of two prizes!
Prize 1
- American Dream Nut Butter — We created the original brand of gourmet handcrafted nut butters with toppings; for the perfect high-protein, low-carb, low-sugar, gluten-free treat, with each ingredient sourced from premium farms to best in class manufacturers.
- Aura Candles — Our 8.5-oz candles feature a clean-burning coconut wax blend, lead-free cotton wicks, and premium fragrance oils that are vegan, cruelty-free, and free of phthalates and parabens.
- BOMBAS — Bombas is a comfort focused apparel brand with a mission to help those facing housing insecurity; making socks, underwear, and T-shirts, the three most requested clothing items at homeless shelters, and since 2013, Bombas has donated over 150 million clothing items to our 4000+ Giving Partners around the US.
- DELSEY PARIS — The new Cadence luggage collection from DELSEY PARIS blends minimalist elegance with advanced travel innovation, featuring DELSEY’s patented SECURITECH® zipper, shock-absorbing wheels to reduce vibration and noise, and an anti-microbial interior lining.
- Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina — An oasis of redefined luxury, Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina thoughtfully welcomes guests to a spacious and private oceanfront resort destination set on 642 acres within the wonders of nature and Oahu's western coastline. Prize includes a beach pouch and luggage tag.
- Frank J Sileo PhD — "The Small and Tall Ball" is a picture book for children on diverse families and inclusion.
- Physicians Formula — Thoughtfully designed for all skin types, including sensitive, with hypoallergenic formulas since 1937 and always 100% cruelty-free.
- wet n wild® — Wet n Wild® has made budget beauty accessible to mass audiences since 1979, continuing to reinvent value through high-performance essentials and new innovations infused with nourishing ingredients in clean, cruelty-free formulas.
- Perfume Street — Trusted by Borsalino, Perfume Street created the brand’s first fragrances — Black Iris and White Iris — drawing inspiration from its cinematic heritage and timeless elegance.
- Puzzles of Color — Puzzles of Color showcases contemporary artists of color through vibrant puzzles paired with curated playlists, immersing users in the world and rhythm of each artist’s creation.
- Rabbit — The Rabbit Craft Cocktail Set is an innovative, multifunctional collection designed to elevate your at-home bar and cocktail-making experience.
Prize 2
- CHAOS CANDLE COMPANY — Unveil our room spray to shroud your space in a generous swirl of Almond Milk, Musk, Iris, and Freesia, awakening the night with every dark mist.
- IPSY – Score more buzzworthy products and brands for less with the world’s largest beauty membership.
- Made By Mimi Designs — Handmade custom jewelry, with each piece crafted in a unique design; great for gifts, holidays and other specific themes from sparkly and fun to casual and funky.
- Molly Bz Cookies — Molly Bz Gourmet 5-oz. Dubai stuffed Brownie set, an indulgent, gooey brownie stuffed with pistachio & Kanafe for the best dessert eva!
- The Op Games — TAPPLE and Flip 7, two fan-favorite games from The Op Games designed to spark creativity and friendly competition, bring a whole lot of fun to your next game night, offering Fast Word Fun to Press Your Luck Meets Strategy.
- Tony’s Chocolonely — Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Bars.
- VITURE — Redefine reality with VITURE, the #1 XR brand in the U.S., and its most advanced XR/AR glasses that turn every moment into a giant, cinematic world wherever you go, from gaming and streaming to Switch play (via Pro Mobile Dock) and the world’s first real-time 2D-to-3D transformation for a truly never-go-back experience.
- WildPlaces Africa — 4 Day Gorilla and Big Game Safari through Uganda’s exclusive wilderness. PRIZE includes a tote.
- Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel — Nestled in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, the only AAA Five Diamond casino resort, offers pure bliss in luxurious accommodations, along with world-class shows at Yaamava’ Theater, dining at the award-winning Pines Modern Steakhouse, spa treatments at the Forbes Five-Star Serrano Spa, and so much more. PRIZE includes a hat.
Items in photo subject to change based on availability. Some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.
Form expires on December 04, 2025.