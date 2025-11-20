Win It! An American Cinematheque Gala Gift Bag

Michael B. Jordan is being honored this year at the American Cinematheque Gala on November 20. Enter for a chance to win this fabulous gift collection produced by Backstage Creations and given to the celebrity presenters at the benefit gala. An American Cinematheque Gift Bag filled with goodies and autographed by Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Mahershala Ali, Octavia Spencer and more will be auctioned to raise funds for American Cinematheque’s educational programming.