‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams’ Plane Fight: What Police Bodycam Video Reveals

Getty

What really went down between “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams and another passenger aboard a Delta flight?

For the first time since that wild night, we’re hearing what Porsha told police at the Atlanta airport, thanks to bodycam video.

In the footage, Porsha said, “I was on my phone and the volume was up on the phone and she turned to me out of nowhere and she said, ‘So you’re gonna make me listen to that the whole flight?”

That’s what Porsha said happened, but the other woman told a very different story, telling police she was “afraid for my life.”

The unidentified woman claimed, “The next thing I know, there was a fingernail so close to my eye that I thought I was going to be physically attacked.”

“She takes her hand and goes like that and throws my phone and everybody sees the phone go down the end of the whole airplane,” the women alleged.

But as police are interviewing Porsha, other passengers from the plane come to her defense.

One passenger told police that Porsha didn’t touch the other woman, saying, “I can tell you she did not.”

TMZ has the video of police meeting Porsha at the gate on her flight home from BravoCon in Las Vegas.

Porsha’s lawyers insist she was “verbally assaulted” by an irate passenger who made false allegations.

Her lawyers told “Extra” in a statement, "Ms. Williams was verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation. The passenger then proceeded to make false allegations that were in direct conflict with observations from several eyewitnesses."

The statement continued, “As with any incident occurring aboard an aircraft, federal authorities are required to conduct an investigation involving all parties to determine what, if any, offenses occurred.”

According to the Atlanta Police Department officers were called to the Atlanta International Airport around 9:20 p.m. regarding a “dispute call.”