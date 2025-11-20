Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Jessie J shared a special moment at London’s Royal Albert Hall as they bonded over their cancer battles.

Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, while Jessie J revealed she had breast cancer in June 2025.

The women were photographed talking and hugging as they attended the Royal Variety Performance on Wednesday.

Getty Images

The Independent reports Jessie later explained, “Mum to mum, who has just recently gone through cancer, I just wanted to give her a hug.”

She added, “We acknowledged that it’s something that is not easy to go through, especially in the public eye.”

The special night also marked Kate’s first red carpet in two years, after she scaled back on work to focus on her cancer battle.

People magazine reports Middleton's stunning green velvet gown was by Talbot Runhof. Prince William was by her side in a black velvet tuxedo.

Getty Images

Jessie J chose to wear a black oversized track suit with a special meaning.

She explained on Instagram Stories that during a pre-recorded portion of the event she sang a very personal song called “I’ll Never Know Why,” about her friend Dave, who went by Lasty. He took his own life seven years ago this December.

Getty Images

The singer shared, “He was my security for many years and my big brother… After every show he would say, ‘You got a hoodie?’ And we would take a walk. For my mental health and his, too… Man, I miss those walks and talks.”

The 37-year-old continued, “I wore an oversized track suit in honor of him with ‘You got a hoodie? Lasty' embroidered on the back. And 'I love you' on the hood.”

Getty Images