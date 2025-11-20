Getty Images

Jelly Roll is showing the world his clean-shaven face!

Nearly a week ago, his wife Bunnie XO revealed he had shaved for the first time in at least 10 years, but they never showed his new look.

The singer just took to Instagram to post a video, and joked, “By now you have probably figured out that I look like a Ninja Turtle.”

Jelly Roll has been on a weight loss journey, and has dropped 200 lbs. He told his viewers, "This is crazy, one of the reasons I started growing a beard was because I was so obese it was just easier to over up what was happening here.”

The star went on to talk about his excitement over his Grammy three nominations, saying, "First of all the gratitude man… Not only did God bring me back here in the right head space… when I look at these nominations all I see is God.”

He ended by telling everyone to leave comments about his “double chin,” joking, “I thought my chin went at least half inch further than it actually went. F**k I didn’t know!”

Days ago, in Bunnie XO’s video, she explained she had never seen him without facial hair.

She added, "Because now that he's so skinny — look at that freaking jawline — we wanna see that jawline, right, ladies?”