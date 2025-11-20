How Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Schedule Work to Be with Their Kids (Exclusive)

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix

Mila Kunis and Cailee Spaeny are dishing on “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.”

“Extra” spoke with the two about taking the roles without reading the script.

Mila called it one of her “favorite” franchises, saying, “So, I was like, ‘Why wouldn’t I want to be in it if I’m a fan of something?’ Like, what a luxury it is to be a part of something that I’m actually a fan of.”

Mila shared, “I really enjoy murder mysteries… I used to have murder mystery parties… I haven’t done it in years. A friend of my mine, a young writer, like, we would invite 15 people to the house, my old roommate and I and… he would write a script for all of us and we would all play different characters and only he would know who the dead person was and who did it, and we would order, like, takeout and we would sit there and eat, and while you and you read a script, and sometimes you’d have to act things out. It was really fun, and then like halfway through dinner someone’s like… and then you’re like, ‘Wait, how did they die?’ It’s really funny.”

Callie admitted she was nervous about acting in the movie, saying, “Thankfully everyone was great and kind and it was a beautiful experience… I also think, like, you’re dumb if you don’t, if you hesitate at all, getting a call [from] Rian Johnson because everyone knows in this industry that this is the best set to be part of, and so for me it was being a fan of Rian and then I get to work with the top, the most top-tier actors, huge fans of all of them… It was summer in London… It was a perfect experience.”

Mila added, “I had the most fun… I always had fun. I love this industry. I don’t want to act like every other movie was. I love acting. I love acting. I love being a part of sets. I love being a part of movies. Like, I love the whole experience. You can’t control the final outcome. You can only control your own experience doing it. And so I do always try to go into it being like, ‘I’m so lucky. I’m so fortunate.’ That’s not to say everybody does that, right?”

Kunis raved about her co-star Daniel Craig for setting the positive tone on set, saying, “So, in this case, you have Daniel Craig, who easily can walk onto a set and set a tone that’s very specific and everybody kind of follows that tone. And the first day was Daniel Craig, myself, and Josh, and Daniel walks on set and he’s Daniel Craig and he’s fun and he’s funny and he’s there and he’s cordial and everything. Like, he’s lovely.”

She went on, “And then there’s a tent and I was like, ‘Okay, well, who’s going to go to the holding tent? Who’s going back to their trailer?’ And so I was like, “I guess I’ll go back to the holding tent.” And I go to the holding tent. Joshua Connor goes to the holding tent. Daniel Craig goes to the holding tent and no one ever left… It all trickles down. If Daniel Craig wants to set a tone that isn’t that, he can. But really, I give credit to him.”

Since the film is centering on religion, are they religious?

Callie said, “I grew up in church. I had very similar experiences as Rian did, so that was our initial conversation, just sort of what that was like for us, how it shapes us as people now and sort of complicated relationship we have with it these days… I truly think this is his most personal one yet.”

Mila commented, “I grew up culturally Jewish and as an atheist, so that’s the household I grew up in, right? Which is lovely. It’s a wonderful way to grow up. I married somebody who was much more religious than I was. And so we found like a happy medium. So my kids are being raised Jewish, but I don’t go to temple. It’s just not something that I find to be important in my life, but I do find community to be important.”

Mila also explained why she only does one project a year. She quipped, “Those damn kids. Because I can and it’s a luxury and I’m really fortunate and so I don’t take that for granted either. [Husband] Ash[ton Kutcher] and I never work at the same time. Neither one of us works when the kids are in school out of town. So if it shoots in L.A., my next project is shooting in L.A .in January. So I’ll do that. And then the project after that shoots in the summer outside in a different country and so we tag team in and out, but neither one of us is ever absent from the kids.”

As for her family’s Thanksgiving day plans, Mila dished, “I host for 27 people, but I will tell you this was a mistake. I hope this airs after Thanksgiving… I said it’s a mistake… I’m capping it at 20 because I can cook for 20, no problem. Eighteen to 20, it’s fine. I have enough oven space. I have enough, like, I’m not tripling on my trays. Twenty-seven people has surpassed my ability.”

According to Mila, Ashton wants her to “outsource.” She went on, “And so, like, I did. I finally looked at and I went, “I have to buy like 30 potatoes to make enough mashed potatoes.” And I went, “I don’t have enough containers to boil 30 potatoes.” Like, I had a meltdown. And I was like, “I can’t do this.” And so, he’s like, “Why don’t you do as a potluck?” And I was like, “No, we are hosting Thanksgiving.”

“But I outsourced my potatoes. I did… I was like, I’m buying premade potatoes… but my turkeys, I’m making green beans, all that is salad, but... That’s making two turkeys. That’s when you know you have a problem.”