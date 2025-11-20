‘Gotti’ Actor Spencer Lofranco Dead at 33

Getty Images

“Gotti” actor Spencer Lofranco has died at the age of 33.

TMZ reports Lofranco’s cause of death is unknown, but an investigation is underway in British Columbia, Canada.

On Tuesday, Lofranco’s brother Santino announced the sad news on Instagram.

Alongside a series of old photos, Santino wrote, “To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear. RIP. October 18, 1992 - November 18, 2025.”

Aside from playing “Jamesy Boy” opposite John Travolta in 2018’s “Gotti,” Lofranco also acted in “Home” (2015), “Unbroken” (2014), and “At Middleton” (2013).