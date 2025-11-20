Lionsgate has just dropped the first teaser trailer for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping”!

In the teaser, Glenn Close is looking nothing like we’re used to, rocking an orange bob, bangs, arched eyebrows, and red lipstick while playing evil Hunger Games official Drusilla Sickle.

In the clip, Close’s character welcomes children who are going to fight to the death in the fictional world of Panem’s District 12.

The movie is a prequel to Jennifer Lawrence’s “Hunger Games” films.

According to a press release for the movie, it “revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy ( Joseph Zada ) 24 years before the events of ‘The Hunger Games,’ starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.”

Other big names in the movie include Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, McKenna Grace, and Maya Hawke.