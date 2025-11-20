F1 Is Hitting Vegas! Plan Your Action-Packed Weekend

Getty Images

Las Vegas is going full throttle for F1 weekend!

This Saturday night the city will roar with the sound of F1 as cars fly down the strip at 215 miles per hour.

There is plenty to keep race fans busy all weekend long from culinary experiences at places like Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Giada’s and Bellagio Fountain Club.

When it comes to entertainment, celebrations kick off with a three-day concert The T-Mobile Stage with artists like TPai, MGK and Zedd. The Grid Stage will welcome EDM legend Steve Aoki, Louis Tomlinson and Kane Brown.

While visitors can head downtown for the Neon City Festival with Good Charlotte, Deadmau5 and more.