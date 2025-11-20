Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Kelsea Ballerini went solo at the 2025 CMA Awards!

Ballerini kept it hot with a sheer red dress, but everyone was wondering about her relationship with boyfriend Chase Stokes.

Though they reconciled recently, it looks like they have broken up again.

Chase took to his Instagram Story to post the cryptic message, “Don’t believe the media. I’m blocked, I did nothing wrong. Sorry. I tried.”

In another Instagram Story, he appeared to address those who were fans of their relationship, writing, “I’m sorry for those who believed in us. It is what it is.”

He wrapped up the message with, “Onwards and upwards.”

At the CMAs, Kelsea sang her heart out during an emotional performance of her new song “I Sit in Parks.”

Just days ago, Stokes commented on one of Ballerini's TikToks promoting her EP “I Sit in Parks,” presumably responding to fans' comments that referenced him and his ex-girlfriend Madelyn Cline. Chase wrote, "These comments are f**king weird. Grow up."

On her EP, Ballerini sings about feeling jealousy about a partner's ex on tracks like "Emerald City."

Earlier this month, they sparked reconciliation rumors after holding hands at Kiba Smash Burger in Dubrovnik, Croatia, months after their breakup.

The onlooker revealed to People magazine, "They were holding hands at the table and talking closely. After they got up, they walked together hand in hand towards Old Town. They looked very cute.”

Another source also told Us Weekly, "Kelsea and Chase are giving their relationship another try. There’s still a lot of love there, so they fell back into it very naturally.”

In September, Kelsea’s split confirmed their split.

Ballerini and Stokes sparked dating rumors in January 2023, and they made their red-carpet debut in April 2023.

“Extra” caught up with Chase in January. He gushed over how proud he was of Kelsea, who just kicked off her first arena tour and is a new coach on “The Voice.”