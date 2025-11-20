Billy Bob Thornton on Friendship with Ex Angelina Jolie: 'She’s Awesome’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Billy Bob Thornton and his “Landman” co-star Mark Collie chatted with “Extra’s” Alecia Davis on the red carpet at the 2025 CMA Awards.

Billy Bob noted that he was excited to see Carter Faith after working with her and starring in her music video.

Thornton explained, "Mark and I wrote a few songs with [her] recently. This is her first CMAs, and she came over with us and so we’re really happy for her to be here.”

Mark added, “She is great. She's going to be a big star."

Thornton also talked “Landman” Season 2 and going way back with co-stars Demi Moore and Sam Elliott.

He said, “We have a shorthand with each other,” adding, "I mean, when you get the old veterans together, it's pretty easy."

Plus, after sharing in a recent interview that he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie are still friends, Billy Bob gushed, "Oh, she's awesome. Yeah, a great friend of mine, and yeah, that'll never go away."

Billy Bob and Mark also reflected on AI in music with Thornton, saying, “When you take the human out of it, it's no longer art. That's what I believe. And I think it's a dangerous thing.”