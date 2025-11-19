Why Katherine Schwarzenegger Took Chris Pratt to a Barn for First Date (Exclusive)

Instagram

She’s the daughter of a movie icon and a Kennedy, but when it came to her first date with now-husband Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt knew exactly what Chris’ first test would be!

She tells “Extra’s” Derek Hough that Chris had to get the blessing of her beloved horse Cinco.

“I took him to the barn on the first date,” she revealed. “We didn’t even know each other and he was trying to figure out where we should go on our first date.”

So they drove up to Carpinteria and introduce Pratt to her horse and get a “gauge on that whole vibe, it was great.”

Katherine added, “It was definitely a risk to take like a five-hour drive with someone that you don't know, but it lended itself to a lot of talking and conversation."

Married now for six years, Katherine and Chris have three little kids, and it’s no surprise this animal lover and author’s latest book “Kat and Brandy” teaches the power of our furry friends.

“It was really based off my own experience just working through fears as a child,” she said. "And it was important to me now having three of my own little kids that I write a book that talked about overcoming your fears, talked about bravery and courage and doing that all alongside the healing power of animals.”

Schwarzenegger continued, “There's a reason, you know, there’s healing in animals with therapy animals and emotional support animals and equine therapy.”

When it comes to having lots of animals around, Katherine said they turn to her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger. "I feel like we get our fix of the chaos of animals by going to my dad’s house because he literally has a million animals inside the house… Our house is a little bit more tame right now with just four chickens.”

And when it comes to children’s books and story time it turns out Chris likes to go over the top.

Katherine joked that he takes it “too seriously,” saying he’s “theatrical, loud, wonders why it takes three hours to put the girls to sleep.”

She joked of his theatrics, “It’s really a sweet an special thing when you’re not trying to put kids to sleep.”

Although it can be a bit too much for their daughter Eloise, who tells him sometimes, “Please do not do that, Daddy.”

Katherine teased, “It’s very humbling for him.”