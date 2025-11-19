Instagram

Paulina Porizkova stripped down to her bra and panties as she invited fans to get ready with her on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, "I, (seemingly like everyone else) am addicted to these 'getting ready' or 'getting dressed' videos. There is a sense of accomplishment at the end, even though I’m watching them all in my bathrobe.”

Porizkova added, "If you’re like me, you will also zero in on the shape of my body- and hopefully- think with relief 'ah, she’s not perfect either.’ And then you can give yourself a little break and wrap your arms around your imperfect self and give it some love. Because our imperfections are what makes us a perfect original."

The 60-year-old model started off the video in a robe and slippers before slipping off the robe and showing off her toned bod in just a Third Love bra and Victoria’s Secret panties.

Porizkova went on to show off her hip scars from her lateral hip replacement.

The celeb then pulled on a pair of jeans, saying, “Dressing for the day at home means elastic waist and my very favorite pair of jean sweats… combined with my camera with a squirrel sweatshirt, bought for me by my fiancée.”

She completed the look with “very old Victoria’s Secret slippers.”

Paulina pulled her hair up in a messy bun and pinched her cheeks for some color.