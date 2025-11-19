Mark Wahlberg on Challenges of Parenting Teens & Family Holiday Traditions (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan are dishing on “The Family Plan 2,” which goes international to London and Paris.

“Extra” spoke with Mark and Michelle about the film, as well as the challenges of parenting teens in an age of social media comparison.

The two shared tips on how to avoid comparing oneself to other families, with Mark saying, “Who knows what is fabricated and what’s real… It’s easy to get caught up in that.”

Michelle stressed the importance of “family values,” saying, “There’s a lot of times, we can be sitting around the table and somebody can say, ‘Well, so and so gets to do that or their curfew is that.’ And they’re like, ‘Okay, well, that’s great. That’s great for so and so. It’s great for their family, but this family, this is what we do.’”

Mark chimed in, “Had this conversation way too often.”

Michelle commented that it’s a “global universal conversation.”

Since this is a Christmas movie, what are their holiday traditions?

Mark answered, “We’re big into movies. We’re always together on the holidays. That’s the time we have to be together. It’s mandatory… We get to have breakfast together and lunch together and dinner together.”

Wahlberg was honest, admitting that he doesn’t do much of the cooking!

Mark also spoke about the addition of Kit Harington in a villain role and how wonderful it was working together.

In the film, Kit plays Mark’s younger brother, who stirs the pot with the family dynamic.

Mark said, “He’s wonderful… in the movie.”

Michelle talked about the high-octane moments and taking on stunts, noting it was all old hat for Mark.

She noted, “There were just so many fun moments and I… wanted to make the most of them… but it does take a lot of preparation for me to make sure I can do them safely and everyone around me is safe.”