Dylan Efron Reacts to Big Brother Zac Efron’s ‘DWTS’ Support (Exclusive)

“Extra” caught up with Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach after “Dancing with the Stars” Prince Night, which saw Dylan get support in the ballroom from big brother Zac Efron!

Dylan shared his feeling on making the finals, saying he was, "Shocked, happy, stoked, nervous about this week.”

Daniella said, "We need to rewatch that reaction video because I can't remember how that felt.”

Dylan added, “We weren't expecting to hear our names, and it shocked us.”

Why were they so shocked? Efron explained, "We were at the bottom, but we

gave it our all, but we didn't know. You just never know. Everyone's so talented."

Heading into the final week, Karagach said, "I've never had a doubt in Dylan, but I feel like now more than ever, we can just relax and have fun and just dive into it fully."

Dylan also spoke about his family’s support and asked if having his big brother Zac in the audience made him nervous.

He insisted, “No,” adding, “My whole family was there. It’s like my support team is over there.”

When asked about a good luck charm, he gushed, “That’s my little sister.”

His 5-year-old sister Olivia previously joined Dylan on “DWTS” for Dedication Night.