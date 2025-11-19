Nick Agro/The Academy

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo’s road to superstardom hasn’t been a smooth one, with some tough roadblocks.

Erivo is opening up her painful past in her memoir “Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much,” including her dad abandoning her.

In an excerpt, Erivo shared, “I was 16 when he left me alone in a London underground station after an argument about a transit pass.”

She went on, “When he told me he didn’t want to be in our lives anymore, I stood there in shock… I cried so hard I could barely breathe.”

Erivo experienced such family trauma, but she’s at peace with everything now.

She wrote, “Wherever he is, I want him to know that I’m okay with the fact we don’t have a relationship because in truth, we don’t need it.”

While she doesn’t know her father’s whereabouts or his phone number, Cynthia emphasized, “I absolve him and I am free.”