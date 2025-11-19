Celebrity News November 19, 2025
Cynthia Erivo Recalls Heartbreaking Last Time She Saw Her Father at a Train Station in ‘Simply More’ Memoir
“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo’s road to superstardom hasn’t been a smooth one, with some tough roadblocks.
Erivo is opening up her painful past in her memoir “Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much,” including her dad abandoning her.
In an excerpt, Erivo shared, “I was 16 when he left me alone in a London underground station after an argument about a transit pass.”
She went on, “When he told me he didn’t want to be in our lives anymore, I stood there in shock… I cried so hard I could barely breathe.”
Erivo experienced such family trauma, but she’s at peace with everything now.
She wrote, “Wherever he is, I want him to know that I’m okay with the fact we don’t have a relationship because in truth, we don’t need it.”
While she doesn’t know her father’s whereabouts or his phone number, Cynthia emphasized, “I absolve him and I am free.”
Cynthia’s memoir “Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much” is out now!