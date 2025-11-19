Cody Johnson & Wife Brandi Welcome Baby #3!

Getty Images

Cody Johnson and wife Brandi quietly welcomed their third child!

Johnson confirmed the news on Country Countdown USA, revealing they had a boy they named Jaycee Daniel on October 21.

While speaking with co-host Lon Helton, Johnson said, "I didn't know if you were gonna bring it up, but yeah, baby Jaycee, finally got my boy. He and Mom are here at the house. They're happy and healthy, and it's been a wonderful experience.”

He said they hadn’t planned a formal announcement, explaining, "My publicist asked how and when we were gonna announce it. I said people will find out. There was no way if I did a call with Lon and he asked about it that I'm not gonna talk about it. With CMAs coming up, someone's gonna ask, so it's gonna get out. He was born on October 21st.”

The star continued, "It was 1 a.m., couldn't sleep, and about 2:30, Brandi said her water broke. I figured out her diesel truck tops out at about 125 miles an hour.”

He said they kept the news under wraps, because they are pretty private.

"Some artists post all the time. Not me," said Johnson. "When I'm onstage with the guitar, I interact with the world. But when I take my hat off, I'm very private.”

Cody and Brandi announced the baby news in May at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards. They told People magazine at the time, "We're having a little boy! We decided to make this our announcement to the world and our gender reveal as well.”

He also spoke about how excited he was for his daughters to meet their little brother.

"My girls... you can't beat my girls, I love my two girls with all my heart,” he said. "They're 10 and 8, Clara and Cori, and I think I'm excited to watch them help raise this little boy.”